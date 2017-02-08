(Photo: Air 11)

HOUSTON -- Firefighters battled big flames at a Chevron gas station in north Houston after a chase that ended in a crash.

Police say they tried to pull over an SUV driver as part of an investigation on Hardy Street, but he or she allegedly refused to stop.

The driver got onto the Eastex Freeway, eventually leading police to the 1600 block of Collingsworth. The driver crashed into the gas pumps and then ran into the store, police say. He was quickly taken into custody.

Surveillance cameras captured the crash on video.

Police ran to safety as firefighters arrived to get a handle on the blaze. So far there are no confirmed reports of injuries.

As of 10:55 a.m. Wednesday firefighters appeared to have the fire under control.

