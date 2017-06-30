KHOU
Chad Holley avoids jail time after violating probation

KHOU.com , KHOU 5:17 PM. CDT June 30, 2017

HOUSTON - A man who was videotaped being beaten by Houston Police when he was a teenager is avoiding jail time after violating terms of his probation.

On Friday, a judge decided not to send Chad Holley to prison, but instead tacked on another year of probation for a 2012 burglary charge.

In March, a grand jury declined to indict Holley for capital murder in a 2016 case.

Holley was 15 when he made national headlines in 2010 after a video was released showing four former HPD officers kicking and stomping him. 

