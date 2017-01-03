CenterPoint Energy warns residents of flames, odor during equipment repairs

HOUSTON - CenterPoint Energy is repairing equipment Tuesday night that officials say will cause a flare up in natural gas.
Authorities with the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department say residents can expect to see large flames and smell a weird odor. They say everything will be controlled.
Our crews are out working to restore power outages. Thanks for patience. Get restore times at Outage Tracker. https://t.co/n60boiYgCg— CenterPoint Energy (@CNPalerts) January 2, 2017
Officials expect to have the flaring operation completed by 10 p.m. Tuesday.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs