CenterPoint Energy warns residents of flames, odor during equipment repairs

CenterPoint Energy worker (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - CenterPoint Energy is repairing equipment Tuesday night that officials say will cause a flare up in natural gas.

Authorities with the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department say residents can expect to see large flames and smell a weird odor. They say everything will be controlled.

Our crews are out working to restore power outages. Thanks for patience. Get restore times at Outage Tracker. https://t.co/n60boiYgCg — CenterPoint Energy (@CNPalerts) January 2, 2017

Officials expect to have the flaring operation completed by 10 p.m. Tuesday.