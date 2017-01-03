KHOU
CenterPoint Energy warns residents of flames, odor during equipment repairs

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 7:36 PM. CST January 03, 2017

HOUSTON - CenterPoint Energy is repairing equipment Tuesday night that officials say will cause a flare up in natural gas.

Authorities with the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department say residents can expect to see large flames and smell a weird odor. They say everything will be controlled.

Officials expect to have the flaring operation completed by 10 p.m. Tuesday.


