Celebrity chef cooks for Beaumont

Chef Tiffany Derry is devoting her time and talents to her home town of Beaumont, Texas.

BEAUMONT, TX - A celebrity chef helped her hometown of Beaumont by cooking 1,000 meals even though the city doesn’t yet have safe drinking water.

Tiffany Derry has appeared on shows such as Top Chef and Bar Rescue.

Chef Derry received donations for the bottled water and food supplies and trucked it in from Dallas to Ebenezer Baptist Church.

“I came here and did what I can do which is cook,” she said. “You don’t have water and it almost feels third-worldish.”

She had a plan she learned after volunteering in Haiti: have a limited menu, keep the number of pots and pans to a minimum, and serve in paper bowls.

“Though I have had experience in dealing with areas where you can’t use the water, it still felt very different, being at my mom’s house last night and not being about to take a proper shower. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is crazy’,” she said.

To keep things clean, Tiffany had volunteers wash hands, use sanitizer, and wear gloves. The limited running water was used, but only before bleach and sanitizer were used to clean pots and pans.

Volunteers and Chef Tiffany will be back out at the church cooking Wednesday.

A lunch of bolognese and pasta will be served at 11 a.m. Baked chicken, green beans and rice will be served at dinner at 5 p.m.

