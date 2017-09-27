Celebrate National Coffee Day with a free drink

With all the free beverages being offered, National Coffee Day feels more like a birthday or Christmas morning.
On Friday, Sept. 29, bean businesses across the country are offering patrons a free cup of Joe. And because National Coffee Day falls on a Friday, many are offering their promotions through the weekend.
Krispy Kreme and 7-Eleven are extending their coffee promotions through Sunday, Oct. 1.
Neither of those places where you get your fix in the morning? Don't fret, here's a roundup of offers:
Cinnabon is offering you a free 12 ounce coffee all day.
Get a FREE 12oz coffee on 9/29 all day! pic.twitter.com/siFjvnXB4y— Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) September 25, 2017
At Dunkin Dounts, get a free medium coffee with the purchase of any medium or larger hot coffee.
Krispy Kreme is offering free coffee all weekend. There are a couple restrictions with their offer. You can either get a free hot coffee in any size or a free, small iced coffee.
Peet’s Coffee may not have free drinks, but discounted coffee is still good. On Friday, beans are 25 percent off and patrons can get a free drip coffee or tea with purchase.
Download My McCafe app for McDonald’s and get a free McCafe latte or frappe.
Take another look at the new #McCafe line of recrafted espresso drinks. Try any small for just $2.
🔊 on. Something biiiig is coming! Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay on 9/29 with a $2 small #McCafe. pic.twitter.com/2R4gBbdc80— McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 27, 2017
7-Eleven is giving away free coffee for 7Rewards members through Monday, Oct. 2.
Dutch Bros may not offer any free drinks, but $1 from every drink purchased on Friday will go to local children's organizations, "who positively impact the lives of children in our communities."
