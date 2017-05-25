KHOU
Caught on camera: Man arrested after driving erratically in Montgomery County

Video from a KHOU 11 freelance photographer shows a man being arrested after he was seen driving erratically on FM 1314 near Porter Thursday evening.

Grace White, KHOU 11:30 PM. CDT May 25, 2017

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A man was arrested after investigators believe he was driving under the influence Thursday evening.

It was all caught on dash camera video by a KHOU 11 freelance photographer who just happened to be driving on FM 1314 near Porter.

Our photographer noticed another driver cross the center turning lane then drive into a ditch and come back on to the road.

The dash camera video goes on for 10 minutes before other drivers boxed the driver in near an intersection.

A spokesman for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the driver was arrested and they believe he was under the influence.  

