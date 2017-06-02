Catching a ball from a former President? This Aggie did it

HOUSTON - HOUSTON - What's it like to catch a pitch from a former President?

Texas A&M pitcher Stephen Kolek knows.

Kolek caught a first pitch tossed by former President George H.W. Bush before a game between the Aggies and Yale on March 5, 2016 in College Station.

Kolek and the Aggies face Baylor on Friday in the Houston Regional.

He says it was his 'job' to catch first pitches during his freshman season, including the one from Mr. Bush.

