KHOU
Close
Live Video Track storms across Houston area
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Catching a ball from a former President? This Aggie did it

Texas A&M baseball pitcher Stephen Kolek recounts moment when he caught a pitch from President George H.W. Bush.

Jason Bristol, KHOU 11:02 AM. CDT June 02, 2017

HOUSTON - HOUSTON - What's it like to catch a pitch from a former President?
 
Texas A&M pitcher Stephen Kolek knows.
 
Kolek caught a first pitch tossed by former President George H.W. Bush before a game between the Aggies and Yale on March 5, 2016 in College Station.
 
Kolek and the Aggies face Baylor on Friday in the Houston Regional.
 
He says it was his 'job' to catch first pitches during his freshman season, including the one from Mr. Bush.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories