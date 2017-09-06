Cat 5 Hurricane Irma AWFUL, but not the strongest in history

HOUSTON - Irma is a monster. It's a killer. It's not coming to Texas. It may be going to Florida. If not there, than the Carolinas or Georgia.
But, be weary of claims that Irma is the 'worst' hurricane in the Atlantic in history. No doubt it's among the worst and will rank in the top 11 hurricanes in United States history, but hurricane history only goes back loosely to the 1890s. The satellite era of recording every hurricane (even if it missed land and ships) only goes back to the early 1960s. Many hurricanes slipped through the cracks of being observed, before this time. Prior to that, there have been hundreds of millions of years of hurricanes that have gone undocumented -- many of which were much, much stronger. So, to claim any superlative in science as being, "the worst" is inherently inaccurate.
If you argue that in our human time scale, Irma is the worst, it's still wrong.
