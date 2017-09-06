Cat 5 Hurricane Irma AWFUL, but not the strongest in history

Irma peaked at 185mph with a 916mb minimum central pressure, ranking as the 11th strongest Atlantic hurricane in recorded history. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Irma is a monster. It's a killer. It's not coming to Texas. It may be going to Florida. If not there, than the Carolinas or Georgia.

But, be weary of claims that Irma is the 'worst' hurricane in the Atlantic in history. No doubt it's among the worst and will rank in the top 11 hurricanes in United States history, but hurricane history only goes back loosely to the 1890s. The satellite era of recording every hurricane (even if it missed land and ships) only goes back to the early 1960s. Many hurricanes slipped through the cracks of being observed, before this time. Prior to that, there have been hundreds of millions of years of hurricanes that have gone undocumented -- many of which were much, much stronger. So, to claim any superlative in science as being, "the worst" is inherently inaccurate.

If you argue that in our human time scale, Irma is the worst, it's still wrong.

Hurricane Allen in 1980 packed strongest winds in Atlantic basin with max sustained of 190mph. (Compared to Irma's 185mph.)

Hurricane Wilma was lowest pressure in Atlantic basin with 882mb (compared to Irma's 916mb.)



Hurricane (cyclone) strength is measured by depth and (strength) of the low pressure center. Irma is not only "not" the strongest, but it doesn't even rank in the top 10 in the Atlantic basin. Even outside of the Caribbean & Gulf, Isabel still wins. If you make the argument that it's the strongest to exist in the Atlantic outside of the Caribbean and Gulf, you're getting into the weeds, but please consider that Isabel in 2003 had a lower air pressure (of 915mb) than Irma's 916mb.

The strength of cyclones is better measured by pressure because it's difficult to sample what the winds are, blowing in the peak of a hurricane without having instruments in the ocean measuring them. Obviously we don't. Also airplanes hunting hurricanes may miss the highest intensity if they aren't inside the storm at its absolute peak.

Pressure also indicates depth of a cyclone. The deeper (lower the pressure) the stronger.

