Cardinals' Carpenter to hit HRs for Houston flood victims

The name on his jersey reads 'Cardinals' but St. Louis infielder Matt Carpenter is very much about Houston.
Carpenter, a graduate of Elkins High School in Missouri City, announced Monday on Twitter he is pledging $10,000 for each home run he hits from now until the end of the season to Harvey relief efforts in Houston.
"My wife and I called the Houston area home for most of our lives and our hearts are hurting for those families affected by hurricane Harvey," he tweeted.
Born in Galveston, the three-time All-Star has 17 home runs this season in 121 games. He belted 28 two seasons ago and 21 in 2016.
Carpenter later tweeted Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright will also contribute $10,000 for each Carpenter home run.
