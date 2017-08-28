Cardinals' Carpenter to hit HRs for Houston flood victims

Aug 27, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter (13) is congratulated by third base coach Mike Shildt (38) after hitting a solo home run off against Tampa Bay. (Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Jeff Curry, Jeff Curry)

The name on his jersey reads 'Cardinals' but St. Louis infielder Matt Carpenter is very much about Houston.

Carpenter, a graduate of Elkins High School in Missouri City, announced Monday on Twitter he is pledging $10,000 for each home run he hits from now until the end of the season to Harvey relief efforts in Houston.

"My wife and I called the Houston area home for most of our lives and our hearts are hurting for those families affected by hurricane Harvey," he tweeted.

Born in Galveston, the three-time All-Star has 17 home runs this season in 121 games. He belted 28 two seasons ago and 21 in 2016.

Carpenter later tweeted Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright will also contribute $10,000 for each Carpenter home run.

