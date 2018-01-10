Car thief suspect arrested after allegedly abandoning child on side of road in freezing temps

(Photo: Pct. 4)

HARRIS COUNTY , Texas- Authorities have arrested a man accused stealing a vehicle with a 7-month-old baby inside then abandoning the child on the side of the road while temps were in the 20s.

According to Harris County Precinct 4, deputies responded to a stolen vehicle at Shell gas station in Humble located in the 21500 block of Aldine Westfield Drive on Jan. 1.

Upon arrival, deputies learned a woman left the car running with her baby inside while she went into the store. Deputies say the suspect then entered the "unlocked vehicle" and fled the scene with the baby inside.

Related: 7-month-old baby inside stolen car found safe, suspect at large

An Amber Alert was soon issued for Allison King. A Pct. 4 deputy found Allison on the side of the road in her car seat about six miles away near the intersection of Aldine Westfield and Beltway 8.

Pct. 4 wrote, "the temperature on this night was in the twenties and had the Deputy not found the baby she surely would have perished."

Deputies arrested the suspect Wednesday evening. Officials will hold a press conference Thursday morning and provide more details.

© 2018 KHOU-TV