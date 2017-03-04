Car smashes into Jersey Village home

(Photo: KHOU)

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas- A driver crashed into the front of a Jersey Village home before running off early Saturday morning.

According to the Jersey Village Police Department, the crash happened around 2 a.m. at a home located on Delozier at Rio Grande Street.

Police said a driver in a red car lost control and slammed into the front of the house, knocking out the front living-room wall. The driver then ran from the scene.

The homeowners were asleep when it happened, but immediately awoke at the sound of the crash. They told police they heard gunshots afterwards.

Police said they don't know if anyone else was in the car. They searched the neighborhood with a helicopter and a K-9 unit, but they didn't find the driver or anyone else.

None of the family members were injured.

