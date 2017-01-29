Car flips over after crash in Channelview

CHANNELVIEW, Texas- A driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a ditch, flipping his car upside down early Sunday morning.

According to the Harris Country Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. when a man was driving southbound on Sheldon Road.

Deputies said the driver lost control of his car and crashed into a ditch near Wood Road. Upon impact, the car flipped over.

Lifeflight transported the man to Memorial Hermann hospital. He is in serious condition.

