Candlelight vigil held at City Hall for Hurricane Harvey victims

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks at the candlelight vigil in front of City Hall on Sunday. (Photo: Josh Chapin, KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Dozens gathered at City Hall Sunday night to honor the victims of Hurricane Harvey and to show support for each other as the recovery process continues.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, other elected officials and area ministers and pastors participated in the unity candlelight vigil as well.

"Houston over the last three weeks has just been at its very, very best," said Mayor Turner. "People are really exemplifying what being strong is."

Those gathered at the vigil paused for 34 seconds of silence to honor the 34 people that died in Harris County during Hurricane Harvey.

The family of Joseph Dowell, one of the victims, was also present at vigil on Sunday.

Dowell worked as a Houston Public Works employee but drowned on his way in to work during the height of the storm.

"Brother Joseph Dowell was a person that loved the people, loved his community but he also had a passion to serve in it," said Terrance Hall, pastor for the Dowell family.

Dowell's family tells KHOU 11 News they're trying to start a scholarship in Joe's honor. His funeral was held on Saturday.

