Cab hits HPD cruiser transporting prisoner downtown (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – A yellow cab hit a Houston police cruiser while the officer was downtown transporting a prisoner.

The officer is expected to be okay, and the prisoner is in the hospital as a precaution.

Police say the investigation into the crash is still underway.

Witnesses told police they saw the cab run a red light at the corner of Chenevert and Commerce.

