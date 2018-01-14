Businesses evacuated after gas leak in Katy

(Photo: Fort Bend County Fire Marshal's Office)

KATY, Texas - Emergency crews in Fort Bend County are trying to cap what they called a “major gas leak” Sunday evening.

They say the leak was first reported on Fry Road off Highway 99 shortly before 5 p.m.

Hazmat crews were on the scene with their detection devices seeking out the spots where there was gas.

All nearby businesses have been evacuated and blockaded and traffic is still being diverted into a nearby shopping center for safety.

According to Community Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Bruce Gourd, a CenterPoint Energy crew is working to isolate a 50-foot section of the pipeline and determine where the leak is.

Gas was still leaking out at 10:30 p.m., Gourd said.

Emergency crews have not evacuated any residential properties. The closures are expected to remain overnight.

At this time, the cause for the leak is unknown.

