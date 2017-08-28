Bushes: 'Our hearts are in Houston'

George and Barbara Bush (George H.W. Bush Presidential Library)

President George H.W. Bush and wife Barbara released the following statement Monday:

"Barbara and I are in Maine, but our hearts are in Houston. We are praying for all of our fellow Houstonians and Texans affected by Harvey, and truly inspired by the flotilla of volunteers -- Points of Light all -- who are answering the call to help their neighbors. We salute them, the first responders, and the local elected officials for their grit and determination in the face of this extraordinary storm. This we know: Houston, and Texas, will come together and rebuild."

