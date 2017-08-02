Bus tour offers closer look at human trafficking

HOUSTON - A local bus tour is offering a glimpse into the world of human smuggling with hopes to stop the problem.

The route takes passengers by former brothels and sexually oriented businesses in the Houston area.

A recent example is the parking lot on Harwin where investigators discovered a truck full of smuggled immigrants whom advocates worry could have been trafficked if they weren't rescued.

“Unless you know where to look to find these places and know the red flags and what to look for, you would never know this is happening in your community,” said Emily Freeborn with Children at Risk.

The tour last about two hours and is sponsored by the Children at Risk organization.



