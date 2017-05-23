British citizens in Houston in shock over Manchester attacks

Concert attendees Vikki Baker and her daughter Charlotte, aged 13, leave the Park Inn where they were given refuge after last night's explosion at Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Photo: Christopher Furlong, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - British citizens living in and traveling to Houston today are sharing their sentiments of horror and sadness surrounding the Manchester terrorist attack.

“I was talking to my mom about it, and just to hear things going on from Europe’s point of view is everyone’s freaking out nobody wants to go out,” said King’s Head Pub general manager Moira Chalmers. "Nobody wants to do anything. The way I see it, is if it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen. Don’t be afraid to do anything.”

The King’s Head Pub in west Houston is a second home to many of the city’s British ex-pat community who gather to shout and cheer above the sounds of a soccer match on a normal day. But today is anything but normal for Brits.

“Well nobody wants to leave the house,” Chalmers said. “Everybody’s cancelling flights, the public transport, the streets are quiet. It’s just sad to hear.”





At Bush Intercontinental Airport, the daily flight from Manchester arrived on time just before 2:30 p.m. Travelers pushing their bags through customs and into Houston said they were still waiting to hear the latest from the county in fear and mourning they left behind more than eight hours ago.

They shared the same sentiment of sadness, but at the same time, a message of hope and fortitude.

“Obviously, it’s just horrendous,” Manchester resident Duncan Caldwell said. “But you’ve just got to carry on with life, haven’t you? You can’t let these people win at the end of the day.”

