Bridges over Highway 59 will soon light up at night

HOUSTON- The bridge along Highway 59 near the Museum District will soon display vibrant lights at night.

Starting tomorrow (Feb. 2), the bridge that crosses over Highway 59 fro Montrose Street to Hazard Street will light up every night.

Some drivers have already seen it with crews already testing out the lights.

Gandy Lighting Design is the company behind the color-changing lights.

(© 2017 KHOU)