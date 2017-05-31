Bomb threat forces evacuation of Woodlands medical building

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a medical professional building in The Woodlands early Wednesday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 17450 St. Lukes Way was evacuated before 9 a.m. as a precaution.

The medical building is located next to St. Luke's Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital, but those facilities are reportedly not affected.

The sheriff's office asks citizens to avoid the area as traffic will be impacted as officials secure and look over the facility.

No further info has been released at this time; check back for updates.

