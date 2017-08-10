Body of missing man found in shallow water in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - The body of a missing man was found in a shallow body of water in Montgomery County, according to the sheriff's office.

MCSO was responded to Dakota Ridge Place on Wednesday around 11 a.m. in reference to a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a residence. A neighbor said he didn't recognize the car and called the owners of the residence where the truck was parked. Deputies say the homeowners weren't home at the time and asked the neighbor to call police.

After checking the license plate of the car, deputies found that it was associated with a missing person out of Harris County. Deputies searched the wooded area behind the home and found the body of a white man who appeared to be in his mid to late twenties.

MCSO says at this time, there are no obvious signs of foul play but an autopsy has been ordered. The identification of the body is being withheld until the family is notified.

© 2017 KHOU-TV