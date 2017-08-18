Body found near where woman went missing in Galveston Co.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - A body was found late Friday night in Galveston County near where a woman went missing earlier this week.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochessett says a woman’s body was found in Original Bayou Vista while searching for Jessica McDonald, who disappeared Tuesday. It was discovered near McDonald's sister’s home next to a bulkhead in the water.

It is unknown at this time whether the body found is McDonald’s.

Related: Woman reported missing in Galveston County

Deputies said McDonald and a friend were at a home at Old Bayou Vista before she disappeared. Her friend was found in a vehicle near the home. Deputies said when they found her, she was disoriented and was taken to the hospital.

Jessica is described as a white female with blond hair and green eyes. She is 30 years old, 5'2" and weighs around 120 lbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Galveston County Sheriff's Office at 409-766-2322 Option 2.

© 2017 KHOU-TV