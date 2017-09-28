Body found near scene of Patton Village house fire

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Investigators in Montgomery County believe a house fire from earlier this week is now part of a homicide case.

The fire happened on Wednesday off South Lakeview Drive in Patton Village. Two people who lived at the home are now missing, and police are asking for help finding them.

Aaron Phillips and Jason Gilbert were last seen at the home. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office asked for help from the public finding the two men in the hours after the fire.

Thursday night, a body was found in a trash can on that same street near the fire scene. Investigators haven’t identified the body and don’t know how the person died.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information about its case Friday morning.

