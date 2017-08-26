Boat rescues at Arbor Court Apts. on Greens Road

KHOU 11 News Reporter Brandi Smith reports on boat rescues from the Arbor Court Apartments on Greens Road. It is a river as far as you can see as rescue teams are rescuing flooded residents. If the rain does not stop, additional apartments will be threate

KHOU 4:50 AM. CDT August 27, 2017

