Queen Bey arrived in Houston to support Harvey survivors at her home church on Friday afternoon.

Beyoncé, a Houston native, was seen landing at Hobby Airport before arriving at St. John's United Methodist Church downtown.

Facebook video showed her being seated in the church along with Blue Ivy while performers took the stage with songs of praise.

Her foundation, BeyGOOD Houston, was at the church feeding survivors and first responders. Instagram photos showed her former group member, Michelle Williams and her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, serving food to Harvey victims.

Beyoncé launched a relief effort in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey called ‘BeyGOOD.’ The organization teamed up with Bread of Life and Greater Houston Community Foundation, who have been working with the displaced from the start of Hurricane Harvey's landfall.

