Best places to buy a cowboy hat in Houston

Photo: Indomable Western Wear

According to a poll done on the KHOU 11 Facebook page, here are the best places to buy a cowboy/girl hat in Houston - yeehaw!

Indomable Western Wear - 11914 Aldine Westfield Rd, Houston, TX 77093 The Hat Store - 5587 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77056 Cattleman Western Store - 2437 TX-35 Loop, Alvin, TX 77511 Boot Barn - several locations. Click here to read more. Leon Western Wear - 6360 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77076 Scorpion Western Wear - 1625 Richey St, Pasadena, TX 77502 Cavenders - several locations. Click here to read more.

Fun facts about the history of cowboy hats:

The cowboy hat was made popular by John B. Stetson in the 1800's and it was made from beaver fur, rabbit and other small animals to be able to withstand the elements.

The original name for Stetson's hat was "Boss of the Plains"

Originally, felt hats were made for winter wear and straw hats for summer.

According to etiquette rules, a cowboy hat should always come off when you enter a building. If it's an informal occasion, the hat can be put back on.

(Sources: National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, The Cowboy Hat Guide)