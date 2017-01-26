Best of Houston: Top places to go Texas two-steppin'

Line dancing photo just of the boots in an urban setting. (Photo: QueenTut, QueenTut)

KHOU.com asked our Facebook fans to name the best places to go Texas two-steppin'. If you are you looking for a place to enjoy a little honky tonk with plenty of floor space, put on your cowboy boots and head over to one of these fan favorites. If you have not danced in awhile, take some FREE dance lessons.

Wild West Houston

6101 Richmond Ave.

Houston, TX 77057

713-266-3455

Wild West has been a part of the bayou city for over three decades. When you are ready to go two-steppin’, Wild West is the place to go and features plenty of floor space. This country nightclub features a solid oak dance floor just for you and your dance partner.

Each week, the house DJ spins the hottest country tunes and popular dance music. If you want Texas country, head out to Wild West.

FREE dance lessons on Fridays and Sundays.

Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon

11410 Hempstead Road

Houston, Texas

713-677-0828

Built in 1955 by Raymond Proske, the once popular Esquire Ballroom is now known as Neon Boots Dancehall and Saloon.

The Esquire Ballroom was once home to many well-known acts including fan favorites Willie Nelson and Patsy Cline. The Broadway musical “Always…Patsy Cline” takes part in the historical bar when she had a chance encounter with a fan.

Other notable performers at the club include George Jones, Charlie Pride, Jim Reeves and many more.

Neon Boots shared this story with KHOU.com –

Willie Nelson was offered a job by house performer Larry Butler after Nelson asked him to listen to a few songs he wrote including one called “Crazy.”

Nelson, desperate for money, offered the songs for $10 each. Butler knew these songs were “too good” and offered Nelson a $50 loan and job performing with his band.

One night during his commute from Pasadena to The Esquire Ballroom, Nelson wrote the song “Night Life” about working at the bar.

The Esquire Ballroom closed in 1995. The new owners of Neon Boots completely restored and remodeled the building to an amazing country and western style for all to enjoy.

Guests can sway across a huge dance floor, enjoy the performance stage and will never go thirsty with sixteen full bar stations. Free country and western dance lessons on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Stampede Houston

11925 Eastex Fwy

Houston, Texas

281-219-2006

Stampede Houston hosts the biggest names in country & western music in an open space venue. Grab your boots and two-step across a massive dance floor with your favorite dance partner and sign up for their pool tournaments.

Friendly bar, nightly dance lessons and LIVE entertainment. Need an adventure? Don't miss your opportunity to ride Mega Watt, the mechanical bull. Always a great time at Stampede Houston!

Big Texas Dance Hall & Saloon

19959 Holzwarth Road

Spring, Texas

281-353-8898

Big Texas Dance Hall & Saloon

803 E. Nasa RD 1

Webster, Texas

281-461-4400

Big Texas Dancehall and Saloon is your home for the best country music featuring DJs and live music, plus line dancing. FREE dance lessons on Wednesday nights.

Whiskey River

7637 FM 1960

Houston, Texas

281-477-0528

High-energy, Western-themed spot for dancing, drinks and a mechanical bull for cowboys and cowgirls!

2015 - Voted Top 100 Nightclubs in the U.S.

2014 - Voted the Best Honky Tonk in Houston by the Readers of Houston Press

Buck Wild Country Dance Club

1025 W. NASA Pkwy

Webster, Texas

281-332-1199

Buck Wild claims to be the hone of the Longest Bar in Texas at 120 ft. in length and with 8 serving stations. Grab your boots and enjoy a 2,500 square foot dance floor for your best 2-step or waltz.

No one is ever far away from one of the giant big screen TV screens where you can watch the big weekend games. Need a dance break? Enjoy a game of pool, air hockey, arcades, darts and more.

Looking for a little more? Try the mechanical bull! FREE dance lessons on Fridays.

Rebels Honky Tonk

5002 Washington Avenue

Houston, Texas

281-727-8989

Western club with plenty of floor space for boot scootin', long-neck drinking & people-watching.

Thursday nights at Rebels are all about Texas. Live Texas country music and drink specials. You can ride the mechanical bull and take a virtual tour here. Friday nights kick off the weekend and Saturdays are the most popular night at Rebels. Strap on your boots and do a little Texas two-step!

Firehouse Saloon

5930 Southwest Fwy

Houston, Texas

281-513-1995

The Firehouse Saloon is owned and operated by Houston area firefighters. This unique country bar features live music each week and is one of the oldest honky tonks and live music venues in the Houston area.

Live music is performed at the Firehouse Saloon each week. Before becoming an award-winning country superstar, Miranda Lambert played the Firehouse stage over 17 times as well as other popular artists.

The next time you are ready to do a little Texas two-step and enjoy some Texas live entertainment, head over to the Firehouse Saloon.

