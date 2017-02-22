Close Best in the state: Klein Forest scores 102 in playoff win The Klein Forest boys' varsity basketball team defeated Nimitz Tuesday night to advance to the next round in the playoffs. Jason Bristol, KHOU 3:58 PM. CST February 22, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL - BOYS'Nimitz 39 Klein Forest 102 F (© 2017 KHOU) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man kicked off plane for inflammatory remarks Dad fatally shot by deputies after allegedly killing mom Tragic ending to love story Raw video: Police dog shot after chase in N. Houston Man kicked off flight to Houston for racists remarks Woman killed in hit-and-run on Highway 59 Campground planned for homeless in Houston Mother, father killed in devastating scene at Conroe-area home KHOU 11 Investigates: Who started the fire? Giant sinkhole in Spring More Stories K-9 recovering after shooting during chase in N. Houston Feb 22, 2017, 12:37 p.m. Boy calls 911 after dad kills mom, deputies say Feb 22, 2017, 7:28 a.m. HCSO: Teen admits he killed bald eagle Feb 22, 2017, 2:26 p.m.
