Benefit held for family of boy killed in bus crash in Alvin

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Search continues for missing 3-year-old in Sam Houston National Forest
-
Houston forecast for Sunday
-
Sea turtles found dead on beach near Freeport
-
Student named 'most likely to be a terrorist'
-
Funeral held for three children killed in house fire in Tamina
-
Backlash against Channelview teacher heats up
-
Houston forecast for Sunday afternoon
-
VERIFY: Is this massive bullfrog real?
-
North Texas family loses two sons to heroin overdoses
-
Houstonians remember music legend, Gregg Allman of Allman Brothers Band
More Stories
-
Missing 3-year-old boy found safe in Sam Houston…May 27, 2017, 7:10 p.m.
-
HCSO: Security guard fatally shoots man who pointed…May 28, 2017, 8:29 a.m.
-
Police: 8 dead in Mississippi shooting rampageMay 28, 2017, 9:25 a.m.