Ben Taub Hospital: No one to be reprimanded after shooting scare

The hospital says the employee who called in the code white on Tuesday is back at work and will not be reprimanded for phoning in the alert. (Photo: KHOU)

Real fear gripped Ben Taub Hospital for more than two hours Tuesday as police tactically descended on the hospital in search of an active shooter, a shooter that both hospital staff and law enforcement confirm never existed.

"We are now very confident there was no active threat in the building," said Dr. Ericka Brown.

Brown is the administrator at Ben Taub Hospital. She recapped what happened inside her hospital before the chaos erupted.

"A staff member felt they heard an unconfirmed person say something that was threatening, that prompted them to call a code white," Brown said.

That staff member was on the second floor in the ENT clinic. Together with police, the hospital evacuated its emergency department. Patients in stretchers were rushed out and cared for in the parking lot, and Brown confirms surgeries continued inside the building throughout the whole ordeal.

"We have trained diligently for years for this type of scenario," Brown said.

Photos: Active shooter scare at Ben Taub Hospital

Brown says their internal investigation continues, but there is relief among hospital staff that this was not the real thing.

"The safety of our staff and our physician partners is of the highest priority to us," Brown said. We want to encourage all of them to be able to call a code when they see a potential threat."

The hospital says the employee who called in the code white is back at work and will not be reprimanded for phoning in the alert.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo released the following statement on Wednesday:

“I am very proud of the Houston Police Department’s quick response to the incident at Ben Taub General Hospital yesterday afternoon. It is clear when you have active shooters, in a matter of seconds they can wreak havoc and cause serious injuries to a lot of people. Multiple police agencies responded, in addition to Ben Taub General Hospital personnel, and worked together to a favorable outcome and, at the end of the day, hospital employees and patients were kept safe.”

(© 2017 KHOU)