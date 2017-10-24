Officer-involved shooting shuts down Bellaire Blvd

HOUSTON -- Police shot a robbery suspect in southwest Houston early Tuesday, shutting down a major roadway.
A large police presence has blocked Bellaire Boulevard near Chimney Rock, right on the edge of the City of Bellaire.
Police confirm there was an officer-involved shooting at the scene. The suspect was wounded and no officers were hurt.
The intersection remains blocked at this time. Drivers may want to avoid the area entirely by taking Gulfton or Beechnut to connect to 610.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs