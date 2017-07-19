Beautiful sunrise, neat science lesson

This cumulonimbus cloud off of Galveston made for a perfect daybreak view for weather fans on the Island! (Photo: WxBug)

HOUSTON - There's nothing like a sunrise at the beach. Throw in a gorgeous, stand-alone thundershower spitting lightning bolts every few minutes and to the, "weather wise" (you!), it's the perfect start to the day.

Here's that thundershower off Galveston, drifting north at 10 mph. Looks awesome on the Weather Bug cam. pic.twitter.com/rbdtXDOdLm — Brooks Garner (@BrooksKHOU) July 19, 2017

From a science lesson perspective, it's neat to see what, "8 miles offshore" actually looks like when measuring the radar echo's location from the sand.

Standing on the beach, you can see about 3 miles to the horizon. From the vantage point of our weather camera you can see about 12 miles. It makes sense that this cumulonimbus cloud appears to be a bit more than, "half way to the horizon."

-Brooks

