Beautiful sunrise, neat science lesson

Meteorologist Brooks Garner , KHOU 6:38 AM. CDT July 19, 2017

HOUSTON - There's nothing like a sunrise at the beach. Throw in a gorgeous, stand-alone thundershower spitting lightning bolts every few minutes and to the, "weather wise" (you!), it's the perfect start to the day.

From a science lesson perspective, it's neat to see what, "8 miles offshore" actually looks like when measuring the radar echo's location from the sand.

Standing on the beach, you can see about 3 miles to the horizon. From the vantage point of our weather camera you can see about 12 miles. It makes sense that this cumulonimbus cloud appears to be a bit more than, "half way to the horizon."

-Brooks
More Stories