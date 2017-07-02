Beach patrol called for 6 different rescues in Galveston

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas- The Galveston Island Beach Patrol launched six different rescues in rough surf along the seawall on Sunday.

Officials said say the choppy conditions and rip currents made it tough for those at the beach.

On Saturday, an 11-year-old boy was found safe hours after he was swept away from his family while swimming in rough waters in Galveston.

