'Be Someone' back to normal after football graffiti

(Photo: Air 11)

HOUSTON -- The iconic “Be Someone” graffiti over I-45 has been restored after it was defaced with a football message.

Someone snuck in overnight Monday and altered the train crossing graffiti to read “B Football,” possibly a reference to the Super Bowl being played in Houston.

The original artist tends to protect his or her work, so it was corrected very quickly.

People commuting in on Wednesday morning noticed the "Be Someone" was painted back.

