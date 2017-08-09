Baytown police defend arrest of 76-year-old man

Baytown residents are demanding answers after the arrest of a 76-year-old local celebrity. (Photo: KHOU)

BAYTOWN, Texas - Baytown residents are demanding answers after the arrest of a 76-year-old local celebrity.

Kendal Williamson, who goes by “Fat Mac,” is known for collecting bicycles to give to underprivileged kids at Christmas. But he’s a little bruised up after being arrested last week.

According to Baytown Police, Williamson almost hit an officer who was directing traffic on West Baker Road and refused to cooperate when the officer told him to step out of his truck. He even yanked on the officer’s hands as the officer put the truck in park.

Williamson is charged with resisting arrest and is due in court Thursday morning.

