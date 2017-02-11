Baytown PD: Woman killed after crashing into light pole on East Fwy

BAYTOWN, Texas- A woman was killed after crashing into a light pole on the East Freeway early Saturday morning.

According to the Baytown Police Department, the woman was traveling westbound on I-10 around 2 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a metal light pole.

Police said her vehicle rolled down a hill onto the feeder road; she died at the scene. There were no passengers in her car.

The accident happened near Ellis School Road.

Police don't know why she lost control of the car, but they will follow up with the Medical Examiner to see if alcohol was a factor.

