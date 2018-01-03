Popular Baytown grocery store destroyed in overnight blaze

A popular family-owned Baytown grocery store was destroyed by an overnight blaze.

BAYTOWN, Texas – A popular family-owned Baytown grocery store was destroyed by an overnight blaze.

According to the Baytown Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to a fire at the C&D Grocery and Bakery, located on Market near West Main.

When BFD arrived at the scene, they found heavy flames coming from the back kitchen area.

The fire had already consumed the back third of the building by the time they got water on it. It continued to spread and destroyed the entire building.

The store was closed for the night. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to the family at the scene, their father started this business in 1985, and it is all they have known.

“It was their second home,” Melissa Ramirez, daughter of the owner, said.

