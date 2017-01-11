Baytown dad says pre-k daughter molested by classmate

Rodney Lorfing

BAYTOWN, Texas - A Baytown father says a pre-kindergarten student molested his daughter in a school bathroom.

The father took to Facebook after he says the school wouldn’t notify parents of the incident.

The incident happened December 14, 2016 at Lorenzo De Zavala Elementary. Rodney Lorfing says his daughter was enrolled in an all-day pre-kindergarten program that only has one shared bathroom for boys and girls.

When Lorfing picked his daughter up from school, he didn’t notice her pants until she got in the car. He says her pants were wet, inside out and backwards.

“I said 'Honey, who helped you with your pants?' And she gave me the name of a little boy,” said Lorfing.

Lorfing says, a 4-year-old classmate undressed his daughter in the classroom’s only stall during ‘naptime.’

“I said 'Honey, did he touch you?' And she said yes and she pointed between her legs and said, ‘he pushed really hard daddy,’” said Lorfing.

In a statement, Goose Creek CISD says, ‘a classroom incident involving two 4-year-old, pre-kindergarten students is under investigation. Upon learning of the incident, which occurred just prior to the holiday break, the parents of both students were notified by the district, as were CPS and law enforcement.”

The investigation into what happened are on-going. Federal and state law doesn’t allow the school district to share confidential information about student matters like this.

Lorfing’s Facebook video describing the incident has been shared more than 10 thousand times. In the video he plays a recorded phone conversation he says is with a school administrator telling him that other parents won’t be notified of the incident.

Goose Creek CISD countered the video saying, ‘the district has also learned that the parent of one of the students has made public a heavily edited recording of his conversation with a district administrator.’

Lorfing told KHOU 11 News that he ‘whole-heartedly disagreed’ with the district’s accusation.

Struggling to explain the situation to his daughter, Lorfing moved her to another school while CPS and Goose Creek CISD investigate.

FULL GCCISD STATEMENT:

Goose Creek CISD can confirm that a classroom incident involving two 4-year-old, pre-kindergarten students is under investigation. Upon learning of the incident, which occurred just prior to the holiday break, the parents of both students were notified by the district, as were CPS and law enforcement. Those investigations are on-going. Although federal and state law prohibits the district from sharing confidential information about student matters such as this, parents can be assured that swift and appropriate corrective actions have been taken. The district has also learned that the parent of one of the students has made public a heavily edited recording of his conversation with a district administrator. Contrary to such representations, Goose CISD and district personnel take seriously our commitment to ensuring that students have a safe and nurturing learning environment. As always, the district appreciates the support of our school community.

