Baytown courthouse renamed in honor of slain deputy constable

BAYTOWN, TX - BAYTOWN, Texas - Courthouse Annex 8 will now be known as the Clinton F. Greenwood Courthouse.

An unveiling ceremony was held in Baytown to honor slain Harris County Assistant Chief Deputy Clint Greenwood on Wednesday.

Chief Greenwood was shot and killed this past April while on his way to work, at the very building now dedicated to him.

Friends continue to rally around fallen Deputy Greenwood's family

The long-time public servant spent decades in law enforcement, before joining Harris County Constable Precinct 3.

Surrounded by friends, family, and fellow officers, Greenwood’s wife, Leatha, gave an emotional speech while thanking everyone for the dedication.

“This tribute was everything Clint stood for, integrity, dedication and leadership, and all of us here today who enter this building, and pass by will think of Clint and his legacy, I think this is the biggest honor of Clint’s career, and there have been many, thank you so much,” she said.

From Commissioner Jack Morman to Judge Don Coffey, several officials came together to make this possible.

“It’s the biggest thing we can do for someone who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Judge Don Coffey.

Friends and family say this dedication means Chief Greenwood may be gone, but never forgotten.

© 2017 KHOU-TV