Battleship Texas to reopen Saturday following more leak repairs

The Battleship Texas photographed by drone in April 2017 (Photo: Drone 11)

LA PORTE, Texas -- Battleship Texas will reopen Saturday after another round of leak repairs, KHOU 11's Josh Marshall has learned.

The ship has been closed for nearly a week after crews found new leaks Sunday afternoon. Emergency work was required through the night and into the week.

Divers found several more holes about 15 feet below the waterline Monday. At one point the ship was at 8 percent list, or tilt.

Related: Battleship Texas takes on water

“It puts tremendous stress on not only the hull but the mooring system we have,” said Battleship Texas Assistant Superintendent, Stephanie Croatt.

By Wednesday the list was said to be back to normal as repairs on the leaks continued.

In late 2016 the ship was also closed to the public due to leaks in the stern of the ship. The ship has been sitting in water since 1988, which was the last time it was dry docked for repairs. USS Texas was commissioned in 1914 and is the only surviving ship from World War I and World War II.

Watch: Drone 11 over Battleship Texas, San Jacinto Monument

© 2017 KHOU-TV