Battleship Texas 'closed until further notice' due to leaks

The Battleship Texas photographed by drone in April 2017 (Photo: Drone 11)

LA PORTE, Texas -- Battleship Texas is closed until further notice, according to statements posted on the ship's official website.

Texas Parks & Wildlife, which manages the ship and the grounds, is dealing with new leaks.

The ship has taken on water and closed to the public before. In late 2016 it was closed due to leaks in the stern of the ship. At the time, officials said the ship has always taken on water, but at times the leaks grow and can cause the ship to list.

The ship has been sitting in water since 1988, which was the last time it was dry docked for repairs. USS Texas was commissioned in 1914 and is the only surviving ship from World War I and World War II.

