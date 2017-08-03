BARC takes in more than 160 animals in one day

All cats and kittens at BARC are still just $1 through September. (BARC)

HOUSTON - There is 'severe overcrowding' at BARC, as there are more than 500 dogs and 200 cats in the shelter's care.

According to the City of Houston, BARC is bursting at the seams with adoptable animals. The shelter is hosting special $1 pet adoptions this weekend to help save lives.

The shelter's capacity is 550 and over 720 animals are currently in its care. With shelter intake levels expected to remain high throughout the summer, BARC is asking Houstonians to adopt, rescue or foster a pet.

BARC is dropping adoption fees for adoptable dogs (5 months and older) and all cats/kittens to $1 on August 5 and 6.

Pets currently available for adoption can be found on BARC's website, but BARC encourages all Houstonians to stop by BARC at 3300 Carr Street, Houston, TX 77026 and meet each animal in person. BARC is open for adoptions seven days a week from noon to 5:00p.m.

If you are unable to permanently adopt a pet but would like to help animals in need, BARC encourages you to consider becoming a volunteer or foster pet parent at BARC. BARC is especially in need of foster pet parents.

