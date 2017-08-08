Ban on going in water at San Luis Pass

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: PixeLae)

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas- After several recent drownings and close calls near San Luis Pass, officials are banning people from entering the water.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, county commissioners voted Tuesday on the ban.

It is still okay to sunbathe on the beach or fish if on a boat, but swimmers will face a $500 ticket and Class C misdemeanor if caught in the water. Deputies say warnings will be issued at first.

Officials plan to put up signs in the area by the end of the month.

