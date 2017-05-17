Toddler found alone in apartment complex parking lot in NE Houston

HOUSTON - A toddler has been returned to his mother after he was found alone in an apartment complex parking lot.

According to police, the child's father was supposed to be watching the 2-year-old boy and another one-year-old child at the Settegast Heights Village Apartments while the children's mother was at work. Police say the man allegedly fell asleep and the toddler was able to open the door to the apartment unit and get out.

The toddler somehow made his way down to the dumpsters and had removed his diaper when he was spotted by a maintenance worker, according to police. 911 was called and the child was safely returned to his mother.

Police say that the district attorney felt that the apartment door should have been locked and is pursuing child endangerment charges against the father.

