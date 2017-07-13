Baby elephant, 'Joy, born at the Houston Zoo

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Shots fired in Sugar Land Town Square
-
Man attacked by two Copperhead snakes
-
Lightning strike kills 10 head of cattle
-
VERIFY: Dead bull shark found in Trinity River
-
Police looking for girlfriend after man shot in SW houston
-
VERIFY: Wearing headphones while driving illegal?
-
Motorcycle rider killed in crash with car
-
Video shows Bakari Henderson attack in Greece
-
Thursday morning forecast
More Stories
-
Sessions: More than 400 charged for health care fraudJul 13, 2017, 9:30 a.m.
-
New draft of health bill contains plan sought by Sen. CruzJul 13, 2017, 10:43 a.m.
-
Former President Jimmy Carter collapsed at Habitat buildJul 13, 2017, 11:29 a.m.