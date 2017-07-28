Authorities searching for woman reported missing in Sam Houston National Forest

WALKER COUNTY, Texas - Officials are looking for a woman who went missing Friday morning in the Sam Houston National Forest.

Authorities have not released the woman’s identity, but they describe her as a 55-year-old white female.

According to officials, the woman and her husband went out to the forest around 8 a.m. and were separated about 30 minutes later.

The woman’s husband continued looking for her before notifying law enforcement.

Park rangers, as well as deputies with the Walker County and Montgomery County Sheriff’s offices, are involved in the search.

Stay with KHOU.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.

© 2017 KHOU-TV