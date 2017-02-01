Authorities say mising teen took Uber downtown

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Averi Mckenzie Bright, who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Custom)

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas -- The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Averi Mckenzie Bright, who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say Averi was last seen just after 1 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Sedona Drive and Wolf Berry in the Sedona Lakes Subdivision outside Manvel in Brazoria County.

Authorities say Averi used the Uber app to catch a ride and made up a stop at Discovery Green in downtown Houston.

Uber's policy says riders have to be at least 18 years old to catch a ride. The drivers we spoke to say they are not required to ensure someone's age when picking up a rider.

Parents we spoke to says there should be a better method.

"They need to know the rules before they let them become a driver or before they put the sticker on,” said Chris Fore, a parent. “They need to be able to pass a basic test understanding the rules and regulations."

The policy is clearly stated on the app’s website.

Now, Uber drivers do go through background checks, but a lot of parents are worried about teens travelling alone.

Officials describe Averi as a black female, 5-foot-5 and 260 pounds with long, braided hair. Officials say she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black yoga pants and red glasses.

Anyone with information on Averi’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office at (979)-864-2392.

