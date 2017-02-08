KHOU
Crews respond to large grass fire in Fort Bend Co.

GUY, Texas- Fire fighters responded to a large grass fire in Fort Bend County on Wednesday evening.

A video posted on Brandon Miller's Twitter account showed large flames and smoke around 6:30 p.m. Guy is a rural area located south of Rosenberg. 

 

 

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, they aren't sure what caused the fire but believe cigarettes may have played a role. 

The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of wildfires on Wednesday. 

FBCSO said there was no shelter in place at this time. 


 

