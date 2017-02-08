Crews respond to large grass fire in Fort Bend Co.

GUY, Texas- Fire fighters responded to a large grass fire in Fort Bend County on Wednesday evening. (Photo: Brandon Miller)

A video posted on Brandon Miller's Twitter account showed large flames and smoke around 6:30 p.m. Guy is a rural area located south of Rosenberg.

grass fire in Guy, TX pic.twitter.com/unShwYdK8H — Brandon Miller (@BM1LL) February 9, 2017

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, they aren't sure what caused the fire but believe cigarettes may have played a role.

The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of wildfires on Wednesday.

Elevated wildfire weather possible for most of Texas today. Take caution with activities that may cause a spark. #txfire #txwx https://t.co/sa3HcE373m — TXA&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) February 8, 2017

FBCSO said there was no shelter in place at this time.

