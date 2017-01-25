Attorney: Case, charges put Elaine Yates in danger
An attorney for Elaine Yates says she had no choice but to leave her home in Rhode Island with her young daughters to escape from an abusive husband, now that her case has gained so much attention she says she and her daughters are in danger again.
KHOU 10:26 PM. CST January 25, 2017
