Astros move Rangers series to Tampa

Jose Altuve had three extra-base hits and scored the Astros' first run Wednesday. (Photo: Steve Mitchell, USA TODAY Sports)

HOUSTON - Due to the catastrophic flooding, the Houston Astros will play this week’s scheduled three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida, and not Minute Maid Park, the team announced Monday.

Houston's games on Tuesday and Wednesday will start times at 6:10 p.m. CT, while Thursday’s game will begin at 12:10 p.m. CT.

“The safety of our fans, players and staff remain our main priority,” said Astros President of Business Operations Reid Ryan in a statement. “We are extremely grateful to the Tampa Bay Rays organization for allowing us to use their facility.

The Astros' three-game series with the Mets scheduled for this weekend at Minute Maid Park may also be moved to Tropicana Field, the team says.

We’ll make a decision on this weekend’s series vs. the Mets in the upcoming days as we continue to monitor the conditions," added Ryan. "In the meantime, our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by the Hurricane.”

© 2017 KHOU-TV